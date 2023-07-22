Thiago Alcantara wants La Liga return over Saudi Arabia move

Former Barcelona star Thiago Alcantara is ready to reject offers to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Saudi Pro League are continuing their summer spending spree after their top four sides were brought under the control of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

PIF are backing defending champions Al Ittihad, alongside Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli, in their push to bring in major European star names.

According to previous reports from Diario Sport, Thiago is an option for two unnamed sides in the Middle East, as he assess his future at Anfield.

However, a fresh update from the Catalan outlet claims he is not interested in switching to Saudi Arabia, but is considering a Liverpool exit.

With 12 months remaining on his contract, Thiago’s starting options at Anfield are limited, and he wants a La Liga return.

Injuries have played a key part in his recent issues for Liverpool, and Spanish sides Real Sociedad and Sevilla are monitoring him, with both having the option to play in the Champions League in 2023/24.