27-year-old Liverpool star wants to join Barcelona this summer – report

Barcelona will be limited in their spending this summer because of their ongoing financial woes, but that hasn’t stopped them targeting big signings. A new natural left winger is wanted, as this is a position that Xavi Hernandez’s current squad currently lacks, and they have set their sights on the Premier League.

As reported by Sport, Luis Diaz is highly appreciated at Barcelona, and the feeling is reciprocated. The 27-year-old is keen on a move to the Catalan giants, where he would likely be a regular starter, as he has been at Liverpool over the majority of this season.

🚨 Barcelona would love to sign Luis Díaz in the summer, but it's almost impossible. The Colombian wants to come, but both parties know that Liverpool are not going to make things easy. @Alfremartinezz 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/rMge9Rm4Sr — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2024

However, Barcelona believe that it will be “almost impossible” to sign Diaz this summer, as Liverpool would not make it easy for anyone to sign the Colombian international, who has a contract until 2027, so there is no obligation to cash in now.

Xavi really likes Diaz, and a move for him could tempt him to stay on as Barcelona manager. Unfortunately, a deal is extremely improbable because of the club’s financial problems, and Liverpool’s expected high asking price.