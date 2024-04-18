Real Betis defender opens up on working with Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery

Real Betis defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has remained coy on his future in Seville, with his contract up at the end of the season. The 35-year-old Greek defender joined Betis as a free agent as an emergency signing due to an injury to Marc Bartra in October.

He has since featured as a useful resource for Manuel Pellegrini, who used him frequently in the absence of Chadi Riad, as the Moroccan headed to the African Cup of Nations. Sokratis told Relevo that his family being far away was an issue, and did not commit on his future.

“I’m very good with everyone, we talk a lot, but the first thing is to finish the year and then I have to think. I have a problem with the family, which is very far away. I can’t change the children’s schools… The important thing is to finish the year in Europe, next year we must play in Europe and when the season ends we will have time to talk and make a decision.”

It’s been a long and fruitful career for Sokratis, who has had his share of brilliant managers beyond Manuel Pellegrini, including Liverpool‘s Jurgen Klopp, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery.

“Everyone has something special. Klopp off the field is a psychologist, he is a friend of the player. Tuchel is a coach like Arteta, tactically very strong. A lot of work is done to do the same things later on the pitch. Emery also works a lot, he is very strong tactically, but you can talk to him. With him I went to Arsenal and played for two years. Emery is a person I admire. He spent five years at Sevilla, right? For me he has been a very important person in my career.”

He also explained that despite not seeing much game time under Arteta, he did not hold it against him, and could see the influence of his time with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

“Yes, the second year under Arteta I didn’t play, but playing or not playing doesn’t influence my assessment. From the first moment you could see that he was a coach for the high level. He spent four or five years with the phenomenon, with Guardiola. He is a very strong coach.”

With Bartra also out of contract, and Riad potentially on the move in the summer, there is little certainty over the central defence at Betis for next year. Sporting Director Manu Fajardo will have his work cut out in his first season in charge of recruitment, with only German Pezzella seemingly a guarantee in central defence next season.