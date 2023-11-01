Real Madrid to announce third major contract renewal on six-year deal – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are closing in on a third major contract renewal this week, as they seek to secure their best young talents for the coming years.

Vinicius Junior signed a new four-year deal on Tuesday, and Rodrygo Goes is also expected to follow suit on Thursday, with a new five-year contract.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Eduardo Camavinga will follow suit, with the Frenchman signing a new six-year contract. Despite the fact that his current deal does not expire until 2027, it will ensure that Los Blancos have the 20-year-old until his mid-twenties.

⚪️🔒 Eduardo Camavinga’s new deal at Real Madrid will expire in June 2029 as the announcement will follow soon. Thursday, Rodrygo-2028 day. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/VPDP8dblyg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2023

Camavinga is enjoying life at the Santiago Bernabeu, and at such a young age, is already a regular, if not a guaranteed starter. With Aurelien Tchouameni injured for two months, Camavinga is likely to be given a reprieve from the left-back role and receive an extended run in the pivot position for the first time. With Arda Guler, also in the mix, Real Madrid can boast one of the finest young cores in football.