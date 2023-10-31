Real Madrid to announce another contract renewal later this week following Vinicius Junior news

On Tuesday, Real Madrid finally announced the contract extension of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian, who finished sixth in the Ballon d’Or rankings on Monday night, has extended his stay in the Spanish capital until 2027, with his previous deal having been set to expire at the end of this season.

Vinicius’ renewal is just one of many that Real Madrid are in the process of finalising. Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes are among those to have agreed new contracts at the club, and according to Diario AS, the latter’s is to be announced on Thursday.

Like his international teammate, Rodrygo will have a €1b release clause in his new deal, but his will run for a year longer – until the end of the 2027-28 season. He will also earn a significant wage increase.

The news of Rodrygo’s renewal comes at an interesting time. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid could look to sell him next summer, with the expectation that Kylian Mbappe will arrive as a free agent. However, it would be a shock if this was to be the case.