Real Madrid tie down Vinicius Junior to new contract: length, release clause, salary

Real Madrid have secured the future of their best and brightest, by handing a new contract to star forward Vinicius Junior which will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027.

The signing was conducted during a private event, with family and friends. It is thought the two parties were in talks over a new deal for some time, but with both intending on getting a deal done.

🖊️to📄 Vinicius Junior signs a new contract with Real Madrid, keeping him there until 2⃣0⃣2⃣7⃣ pic.twitter.com/ohzEcXRoQA — Football España (@footballespana_) October 31, 2023

The Brazilian will have a €1b release clause in his contract, and this will make him one of the highest earners in the squad. His previous deal was due to expire in the summer of 2024, but now he will earn at least €10m per year, with some bonuses available too. Relevo claim that few amongst their ranks will earn more than him, name-checking ‘veterans such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric’.

Vinicius was Real Madrid’s best forward last season, and alongside Jude Bellingham, is slated to drive Real Madrid forward for much of the next decade. The 23-year-old has had a slower start to the season, but can consider himself amongst the best on the planet, and certainly one of the hardest to stop one-on-one.