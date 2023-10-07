Xavi makes Camp Nou case for 2030 World Cup final

The incoming race to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final could include Barcelona according to Xavi.

Spain, alongside Portugal and Morocco, have won the bidding process to host the 2030 World Cup, ahead proposals from South America and Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece.

Following the positive news, attention has quickly turned to which stadiums in Spain could host matches.

Those decisions will be confirmed in the coming weeks and months, with multiple Spanish arenas battling to be included in the final list.

As per reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid’s home at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu has been selected to host the 2030 final, just as it did when Spain last held the tournament back in 1982.

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed the final ‘must’ be held in Madrid as their revamped home will be the ‘best stadium in the world’ when final upgrades are completed in 2024.

However, Xavi offered an opposing view, as he claimed the final should be at the redeveloped Camp Nou, with Barcelona set to return there next season.

“Barcelona will have the stadium with the largest capacity in Spain. Why not hold the final there?”