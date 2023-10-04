Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu to host 2030 World Cup final following Spain’s successful bid

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Spain, alongside Portugal and Morocco, had won the bidding to host the 2030 World Cup, ahead of consortiums from South America and Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece.

Following the news, attention has turned to what stadiums in Spain could host matches in the iconic competition. That will be decided in the coming weeks and months, although there are a few arenas that will be hosts.

One of those that will host matches is Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu, which has been undergoing renovation work over the last 12 months. It is now a multi-purpose arena, but football is its main concern, and international matches will be there in seven years’ time.

As per Marca, the Bernabeu has been selected to host the final of the 2030 World Cup, like it did when Spain last held the tournament back in 1982.

Real Madrid will be delighted at this, as it will mean more money coming into the club, which was one of the main reasons for the Bernabeu’s redevelopment work. The World Cup final will be a brilliant occasion in 2030, one that Spain will hope to be playing in.