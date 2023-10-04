Spain to host 2030 World Cup with Morocco and Portugal, some games in South America

Spain will host the 2030 World Cup alongside Morocco and Portugal for the second time, and the first time since 1982.

Numerous reports state that Spain will host the 2030 World Cup with their neighbours to the south and west, with a strange twist. Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay had submitted an alternative bid, hoping to mark the centenary of the first edition in South America. Uruguay came out winners of that competition on home soil, beating Argentina to the final.

FIFA will announce that the first games for each of these sides will be held on home soil to mark the occasion. 48 teams will take part in the tournament, with six South American sides qualifying, with one further side being given a play-off spot. It means South American qualifying will see seven teams compete for four potential tickets to the tournament.

This also means that the 2034 World Cup will be held in Asia or Oceania, with North America hosting in 2026, while Africa, Europe and South America all dropping to the back of the queue. It is the first time a World Cup has been held across more than one continent, as FIFA gears up for climate change by increasing travel and emissions.

The 2030 World Cup will be the second edition with 48 teams, playing in 12 groups of 4, with 32 teams qualifying for the Round of 32. There will be 104 matches in total, and each side will play a minimum of three matches. The top two from each group would qualify automatically, with the best eight third-place sides also making the knockout stages.