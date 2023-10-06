Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti dismisses Morocco – ‘The World Cup final has to be in Madrid’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared that the 2030 World Cup final should take place at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, despite Morocco’s aspirations to host the final.

The tournament will be hosted across Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay hosting their opening matches. Portugal are set to have 3 venues, Spain had planned on having 11 and Morocco have declared they want 6 venues, but the maximum allowed by FIFA is 18, meaning Morocco and/or Spain will have to lose one or two.

Moroccan Football Federation President Faouzi Lekjaa has also declared that he wants the final to be in Casablanca, which caused no shortage of eyebrows to be raised. It’s set to be a fierce battle between Spain and Morocco for the top event.

Ancelotti told Marca that he was delighted with the news.

“It is good news for the three countries and although they will not have all the games, I think it is great news and very good for the country. It will be a fantastic tournament. I am very happy.”

However he was firm that the final should be not only in Spain, but at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“The World Cup final has to be played in Madrid, because Madrid is the capital of Spain. And it has to be played at the Bernabeu because the Bernabeu is going to be the best stadium in the world. Simply for that reason.”

Certainly Florentino Perez will have enjoyed that response. Camp Nou is set to be finished its renovation work in 2026, and will be able to hold around 15,000 more fans than the Bernabeu, while Casablanca intend on building the Grand Stade du Casablanca, which will aim to hold 93,000 fans, just under 10,000 more than the Bernabeu.