Sevilla seal another much-needed departure as Portuguese winger leaves on free transfer

As a result of their poor financial situation, Sevilla are hoping to sell on a number of fringe first team players this summer, in order for money to be re-invested by head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar and new Sporting Director Victor Orta.

Karim Rekik recently left to join United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira, and now Rony Lopes has departed. The 27-year-old, who has spent the last three seasons on loan at Nice, Olympiacos and Troyes, has joined Braga on a permanent basis.

Lopes has joined Braga on a free transfer, although Sevilla could net up to €500k if certain conditions are met. They have also retained a 20% sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Lopes’ departure will free up much-needed space in Sevilla’s wage bill, which is essential for the impending arrival of Djibril Sow, who will join Los Nervionenses in the next few days after a €14m deal was agreed with Eintracht Frankfurt.