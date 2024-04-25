Sevilla defender reveals “personal dispute” was reason behind failed move to Aston Villa in 2023

Last summer, Marcos Acuna was heavily linked with a move away from Sevilla. However, nothing ended up materialising, which has meant that he has remained in Andalusia for a fourth season.

Aston Villa were one of the clubs rumoured to be interested in Acuna, and the Argentine left-back has himself confirmed that he was subjected to an offer from Unai Emery’s side. He spoke on the matter during a recent interview with ABC (via MD).

“They weren’t just rumours. Sevilla had an important offer (from Villa) that, due to a personal dispute between the president (Jose Castro) and Monchi, was not finalised, and I was the one affected. I don’t think I deserved it because I would have earned a big salary increase, but that’s over now. I’m focused now on the remaining games this season.”

Acuna could leave this summer instead, and given that his contract with Sevilla expires in 2025, he would likely be available on cut-price deal. He addressed the prospect of a departure at the end of the season.

“I have a contract until 2025, but I don’t know what will happen. First, I have to accumulate minutes, play games and then see what’s next.”