Real Betis welcome star man back to training ahead of El Gran Derby showdown

This weekend’s standout match takes place at the Benito Villamarin in Seville, where Real Betis and Sevilla will go head-to-head in the second El Gran Derbi clash of the season. The first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, so both sides will be keen to secure victory on this occasion.

Isco Alarcon will be the one to watch during the derby clash, given that he was at Sevilla for only a few months during the 2022-23 campaign. It will be his first Gran Derbi at the Benito Villamarin, and given that he has been one of the best players in La Liga this season, he could have a big bearing on the result.

Isco’s availability for the fixture had been somewhat in doubt, as he missed training sessions on Monday and Tuesday. He has been nursing discomfort which forced him off early against Valencia last weekend, but as per Marca, he returned to group training with the rest of his Betis teammates on Thursday.

Barring any complications between now and Sunday evening, Isco will be in the Real Betis line-up. He will be eyeing up a victory, as Los Verdiblancos aim to rubber-stamp their place in Europe for next season.