Isco excited for duel with ex-Real Madrid teammate during El Gran Derbi – “There’s a special affection”

Having avoided a 10th booking of the season during Real Betis’ victory over Valencia at the Mestalla last weekend, Isco Alarcon will be available for Sunday’s El Gran Derbi showdown against former club Sevilla at the Benito Villamarin.

It will be Isco’s first derby as a Betis player at home, having joined Los Verdiblancos as a free agent last summer. There’s sure to be plenty of eyes on him, especially from those in Sevilla colours, as he will be perceived to be the dangerman.

One of those tasked with stopping Isco will be Sergio Ramos, his former teammate from his Real Madrid days. The recently-turned 32-year-old admitted that he is excited for the match-up, as he told Betis’ official media channels (via Relevo).

“There was many years playing and winning together, there’s a special affection between us. When we’re on the pitch, I’m sure he’ll give me one stick or another.”

Isco has been absent from Real Betis’ first two training sessions of the week, as he is nursing some discomfort. However, he revealed that there is no danger of him missing El Gran Derbi this weekend.

“I’m working to get to 100%.”