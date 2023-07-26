Sevilla defender set for move to United Arab Emirates after Saudi Arabia transfer breaks down

Departures will be the name of the game for Sevilla over the next few weeks. A number of first team players are expected to be sold so that Jose Luis Mendilibar is able to sign all of his transfer targets.

Karim Rekik looks like being Sevilla’s next sale. The Dutch defender is not in Mendilibar’s plans for the new season, so the decision had been taken to allow him to leave.

A move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq appeared to be on the cards, but issues between the two clubs meant that a deal broke down. Instead, Rekik is now set to join Al Jazira, who play in the United Arab Emirates (as per MD).

Rekik is currently waiting to undergo medical examinations, after which the deal can be completed. Sevilla will net just over €3m as part of the operation, which will be a very handy transfer boost for them.