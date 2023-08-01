Sevilla

Sevilla to sign Swiss international midfielder after agreeing €14m deal with Eintracht Frankfurt

One of the key areas that Sevilla have been looking to strengthen in this summer is central midfield. Loanee Papa Gueye has returned to Marseille, while Fernando Reges and Ivan Rakitic are coming towards the later stages of their careers.

As a result, a new signing was essential, and fortunately for Los Nervionenses, they are close to completing a deal for Djibril Sow. As per Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel, Sevilla have agreed a fee of up to €14m with Eintracht Frankfurt in order to sign the 26-year-old.

Sow, who had less than 12 months left on his deal at Frankfurt, has already agreed personal terms with Sevilla, so it is now a case of passing medical tests before signing his contract.

Sevilla will hope to have a deal finalised before the start of the new LaLiga season, so that the Swiss international is available for their match against Valencia on the 11th of August, which is just 10 days away.

Posted by

Tags Djibril Sow Eintracht Frankfurt Sevilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News