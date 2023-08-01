Sevilla to sign Swiss international midfielder after agreeing €14m deal with Eintracht Frankfurt

One of the key areas that Sevilla have been looking to strengthen in this summer is central midfield. Loanee Papa Gueye has returned to Marseille, while Fernando Reges and Ivan Rakitic are coming towards the later stages of their careers.

As a result, a new signing was essential, and fortunately for Los Nervionenses, they are close to completing a deal for Djibril Sow. As per Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel, Sevilla have agreed a fee of up to €14m with Eintracht Frankfurt in order to sign the 26-year-old.

Exkl. News #Sow: Wechsel zum FC Sevilla ist perfekt! Alle Seiten haben sich endgültig geeinigt. Ablöse kann sogar auf insgesamt 14 Mio € anwachsen. Die #Eintracht verliert einen Leistungsträger und ganz feinen Menschen. Viel Erfolg in Andalusien Djibi! @SPORT1 #SGE — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) August 1, 2023

Sow, who had less than 12 months left on his deal at Frankfurt, has already agreed personal terms with Sevilla, so it is now a case of passing medical tests before signing his contract.

Sevilla will hope to have a deal finalised before the start of the new LaLiga season, so that the Swiss international is available for their match against Valencia on the 11th of August, which is just 10 days away.