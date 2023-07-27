Brazilian winger’s future at Atletico Madrid to depend on possible sale of Yannick Carrasco

Yannick Carrasco’s future at Atletico Madrid has been the subject of speculation for much of 2023. The 29-year-old was heavily linked with Barcelona earlier in the year, although that interest has since cooled down.

He is now wanted by Saudi Arabia, and Atletico are reportedly keen to move him on, especially with his current contract expiring in less than 12 months’ time.

According to Hugo Condes, Carrasco’s future is intrinsically linked to Samuel Lino’s at Atletico. If the Belgian international is sold, Lino will remain and be moulded into his replacement. However, if Carrasco stays, Lino will be sold instead.

🚨| If Yannick Carrasco stays at Atletico Madrid, Samuel Lino is VERY likely to be sold to fund the signing of a midfielder. If Carrasco leaves, Simeone will shape Lino as his possible replacement. [@HugoCondesM] pic.twitter.com/UlTPvDJxZx — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 27, 2023

Los Colchoneros are keen to fund a new defensive midfielder, which is their top priority in the transfer market at this stage. Marco Verratti and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are their primary options, although the former looks like he could be heading to Saudi Arabia himself.

Carrasco had an excellent second half of last season with Atletico Madrid, but if he fails to sign a new deal, he will almost certainly leave this summer, which looks like being good news for Lino.