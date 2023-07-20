Alvaro Morata could be joined by Atletico Madrid teammate in Saudi Arabia

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been heavily linked with a move this summer, and has an array of options at his disposal. One of them is thought to be Saudi Arabia.

Morata has been most closely connected with a return to Serie A this summer, but Al Shabab are one of the sides that are hoping to secure his signature. Few were conscious that they might be moving for Yannick Carrasco too.

In an interview with Arriyadiyah (via Diario AS), backer Prince Abdulrahman Bin Turki Bin Abdulaziz confirmed that Carrasco was keen on a move too.

“Yes, we raised the name of Morata, and we are waiting for to close this deal as soon as possible, and as for Carrasco, the desire is large and clear on the part of the player to join Al Shabab, and this great project in the near future, as well as for our part, he is one of our main objectives, and we hope it ends in what are aspiring to, and the fans should know that we can put together an entire team in two days.”

Carrasco was heavily linked with Barcelona earlier in the summer, but with the Catalan side having moved away from that option, it appeared as if he was set to remain in Madrid.

However with just a year left on his deal at Atletico, it would be no surprise if they were open to a sale. Carrasco is now 29 and likely looking at his last major contract, something Los Colchoneros would probably only agree to on their terms.