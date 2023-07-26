Atletico Madrid to miss out on primary midfielder target as Marco Verratti nears Al Hilal move

Having already signed four defenders this summer, Atletico Madrid have turned their attention towards recruiting a new defensive midfielder for Diego Simeone’s squad.

Multiple names have been identified, including the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofyan Amrabat, although the former looks closer to joining Manchester United.

Atletico’s top target has been Marco Verratti, and talks have been scheduled with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for the Italian international. However, it now appears that a deal will not happen, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he is close to joining Al Hilal.

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Verratti to Al Hilal, deal at advanced stages! Saudi club now closing in on agreement with PSG for the Italian midfielder 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #AlHilal Three year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon. Here we go soon — if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/ninO5Loyo1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

The Saudi Arabian side are close to an agreement with PSG, and they have presented a contract offer to Verratti, which Atletico are very unlikely to be able to compete with.

This news is likely to mean that Atletico Madrid will need to pursue other targets. Hojbjerg appears to best-placed for a move, but an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur is not believed to be close.