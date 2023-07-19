Atletico Madrid squad very unhappy with Joao Felix following “disrespectful” Barcelona comments

On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano dropped a bombshell interview with Joao Felix, in which the Portuguese stated his desire to join Barcelona, who he referred to as his “dream club”.

Since then, there has been all sorts of speculation surrounding Felix’s future. Barcelona are now reportedly looking to sign him on loan this summer, although it would be an expensive operation.

Atletico have been left unhappy with Felix and his representatives following the interview, and according to Marca, Diego Simeone’s first team squad is equally as furious with their 23-year-old teammate.

🚨| The Atlético de Madrid dressing room is TIRED of João Félix. They have not taken it well. His acts are understood as ‘disrespectful’. [🎖️: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/mwpTRSXyEM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 19, 2023

They have reacted very poorly to Felix’s comments, and have described his interview as “disrespectful”.

Felix had been ostracised from the first team squad at Atletico Madrid even before his comments, and that is unlikely to change now. His future continues to look very unclear, as Barcelona cannot afford to sign him at this stage due as their poor financial situation will not allow it.