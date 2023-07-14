Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg named in Tottenham preseason squad despite Atletico Madrid link

Tottenham have included Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in their preseason squad despite growing transfer links to Atletico Madrid.

Spurs have jetted off for a summer tour of Australia and Asia as part of their build up for the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The main focus was on England captain Harry Kane as the striker boarded the flight to Perth with the club in talks with Bayern Munich over a possible sale.

Hojbjerg is another name potentially leaving the club in the coming weeks with the Danish international on Atletico’s radar.

Los Rojiblancos have been busy in the summer market, bringing in Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu and Spain veteran Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea.

However, any potential move for Hojbjerg is likely to be balanced against raising funds from exits, with Joao Felix’s possible exit set to bring in a sizeable fee.

Atletico are set to begin negotiations with an €18m bid for the former Bayern Munich midfielder with Tottenham open to a deal.