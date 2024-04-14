Barcelona hold suspension risk ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona face a UEFA Champions League suspension risk ahead of hosting Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

La Blaugrana sealed a 3-2 first leg win over PSG in the quarter final first round and they hold a key edge over the Parisians ahead of the second leg.

Xavi Hernandez knows his La Liga title defence is effectively over, as the campaign moves into the final few weeks, but the Champions League remains key for him.

Victory in Paris was a crucial result for Barcelona but Xavi will need to balance against suspension risks in the reverse fixture.

As PSG land in Barcelona, five home players are at risk of missing a possible semi final, with UEFA set to wipe off all yellow cards after the quarter finals.

Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Joao Felix and Ronald Araujo are all one yellow card away from missing out on the first semi final game.

That will impact Xavi’s selection plans with Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen already suspended against PSG.