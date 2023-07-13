Atletico Madrid midfielder pursuit put on hold

Atletico Madrid have already added Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino this summer, and having addressed the backline, it appears as if their next target is a midfielder.

A number of names have been linked to the position, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofyan Amrabat, but so far it appears as if a deal for either is a distance away.

That is due to the lack of exits the Metropolitano. With those additions, and several returning loanees including Joao Felix, Diario AS say that more exits are a necessity before they can financially consider another addition. Geoffrey Kondogbia’s €7.5m move to Olympique Marseille is the only deal that has been done, even if there are a number of players that could leave.

The closest appears to be Renan Lodi, who could also follow Kondogbia to OM, and work with Marcelino Garcia Toral.

