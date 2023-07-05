Atletico Madrid confirm ex-Premier League defender as second summer signing

Atletico Madrid have made a busy start to the summer transfer window. Having already announced the arrival of Javi Galan from Celta Vigo earlier this week, they have now finalised their second signing of the summer.

Caglar Soyuncu has joined the club as a free agent, following the expiration of his contract at Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League last season. The Turkish international has signed a four-year deal.

🇹🇷 ¡@Syncaglar es nuevo jugador rojiblanco! 🔴⚪ 🖊 El internacional turco ha firmado con nuestro club por cuatro temporadas. ➡️ https://t.co/ZGZuAeCTS4 👋 ¡#BienvenidoSoyunçu! 😊 pic.twitter.com/1geYFFLBsg — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 5, 2023

Soyuncu secured a pre-contract agreement with Atletico several months ago, but they have only been able to finalised the deal now. The 27-year-old will add much-needed depth to the central defensive department of Diego Simeone’s squad.

Soyuncu arrived into Madrid on Tuesday in preparation of beginning the next chapter of his career. He has struggled over the last couple of seasons, so a move to Atletico Madrid will allow him to revitalise his career at one of the biggest clubs in Spain.