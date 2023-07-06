Atletico Madrid announce signing of veteran Chelsea defender on free transfer

Atletico Madrid have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, with deals for Javi Galan and Caglar Soyuncu having been confirmed this week.

They are far from finished, and their third summer signing has now been officially finalised: Cesar Azpilicueta. The 33-year-old has joined Atletico from Chelsea, where he was club captain.

🆕 ¡@CesarAzpi es nuevo jugador rojiblanco! 🔴⚪ 🖊 El internacional español ha firmado por una temporada con nuestra entidad! ➡ https://t.co/gRmMAEk5xV 👋 ¡#BienvenidoAzpilicueta! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/JSYvQCEf3j — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 6, 2023

Reports emerged last week of a deal between Atletico and Azpilicueta, and Chelsea have allowed the veteran defender to terminate his contract in order to return to his homeland.

Atletico have not confirmed how long the contract is that Azpilicueta has signed, but it is believed that he has penned a one-year deal, with the option for an additional year.

Diego Simeone was desperate for defensive reinforcements this summer, and with Galan, Soyuncu and now Azpilicueta at the club, his prayers have certainly been answered. Atletico Madrid will surely fancy their chances of a successful 2023-24 season.