Bryan Gil requests Tottenham exit

Bryan Gil has set his sights on leaving Tottenham ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Spanish international has struggled to make any meaningful impact during his spell in English football after arriving in London in 2021.

Gil’s exploits in La Liga had earmarked him as a candidate to make a major splash in the Premier League within the correct setting.

However, his struggles for form and fitness has proved to be a constant issue, and the 23-year-old has been loaned out to Valencia and Sevilla.

Neither side were sufficiently impressed to push for a permanent transfer and Gil’s long term future remains undecided.

As per reports from Give Me Sport, Gil has now made a firm call on his next step, and will ask Tottenham to sell him this summer.

Both parties are ready to cut ties, with Spurs willing to facilitate a sale, if a club comes forward to meet their €8m valuation, with interest from the Premier League and the Dutch Eredivisie.