Atletico Madrid reach out to Tottenham over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg deal

Atletico Madrid are continuing their transfer rebuild via Premier League targets with Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on their radar.

Los Rojiblancos have been busy in the opening weeks of the transfer window with deals already completed for key defensive targets.

Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu has arrived on a free transfer following his departure from Leicester City and Spanish veteran Cesar Azpilicueta has joined from Chelsea.

Diego Simeone is now looking to bring in a new midfielder, with Geoffrey Kondogbia joining Ligue 1 side Marseille, as part of ongoing changes.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Atletico are tracking Danish international Hojbjerg, who is unsure of his role under new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu.

Hojbjerg wants to play Champions League football in the upcoming season, with Tottenham failing to qualify for Europe at the back end of 2022/23.

Spurs are likely to demand around £30m for the 27-year-old if Atletico formalise their interest in former Bayern Munich star Hojbjerg.