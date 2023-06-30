Atletico Madrid

Geoffrey Kondogbia completes move from Atletico Madrid to Marseille

Atletico Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has completed a move to join Ligue 1 side Marseille.

The Central African Republic international leaves Madrid after three years in the Spanish capital, and signs a new four-year contract in France.

Kondogbia is Marseille’s first summer signing as he joins former Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral, with the pair working to good effect together with Los Che.

The 30-year-old’s departure has been predicted since the end of the 2022/23 season as part of a squad revamp for Diego Simeone.

The fee brought in by Kondogbia will be reinvested in the squad by Simeone as he looks to remodel his midfield.

Yannick Carrasco looks set to remain in Madrid, as Barcelona opt against activating is release clause, with Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lined up as a possible replacement for Kondogbia.

Simeone’s squad are back for preseason training in the coming days ahead of travelling to South Korea on a summer tour.

