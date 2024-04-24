Alvaro Morata considering Atletico Madrid future following Diego Simeone move

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata never seems to be in one place for too long, and there is suspicion that he may be one the move again. After much of last summer saw him linked with a move away from Los Colchoneros, his future is again uncertain.

According to Marca, Juventus and Saudi Arabia are again keeping tabs on Morata as a potential option this summer. The Bianconeri have had Morata in two different spells, while the 31-year-old turned down an offer of €50m in salary from the Middle East last summer. This year it could be different, although he has not made up has mind.

🚨🇪🇸 Álvaro Morata is back in training. The medication for his acute trigeminal neuralgia is working.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/ldbDKLB78O — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 24, 2024

Los Rojiblancos will consider offers for most of their squad, and might be more willing to do so for Morata after his second half of the season. In total he has 20 goals and 4 assists in 44 appearances, but just one goal in his last 17 matches. After he was hooked at half-time against Borussia Dortmund in Atleti’s Champions League exit, Morata had a crisis of confidence as he watched the second half from the bench, feeling that Diego Simeone lacked faith in him.

Simeone has started Morata in all of their big games this season, but the pair have had an up and down relationship in the past. It didn’t help that Morata was brought off without a natural nine to replace him. Regardless, the final word has not been said. The good news for Atletico is that his facial injury is responding to medication, and he has returned to training. His presence is not ruled out in their crunch match with Athletic Club on Saturday.

Morata has delivered in terms of his total goals this season so far, but there is no doubt that both may consider this a good time to cash in one final time. Equally from an Atletico point of view, with Memphis Depay out of contract this summer, they must consider who would replace him, and how much they may cost. Alaves loanee Samu Omorodion looks set to return, but cannot lead the line on his own next season.