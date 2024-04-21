Atletico Madrid’s woes continue with Alaves loss

Atletico Madrid’s miserable week continued with a 2-0 La Liga defeat away at Alaves.

Los Rojiblancos were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in midweek with domestic matters now the sole focus for Diego Simeone.

However, despite being presented with an ideal chance to boost their top four chances, by Athletic Club’s draw with Granada, they struggled in Vitoria.

Defeat in the Basque Country keeps them three points ahead of their rivals in the race for the final Champions League spot with six games to go.

The hosts clicked into gear from the off as Carlos Benavidez fired them in front from distance.

Atletico survived a penalty scare before the break as Alaves pressed their advantage after the restart.

Samuel Lino and Angel Correa were both denied late on, as Atletico finally mustered up a push to equalise, but the frustration was completed in added time, as Luis Rioja capped the win for Alaves.

PERFECT technique on the volley 🤌 A stunning goal by Alavés player Luis Rioja to secure the win against Atleti 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5w1RciQekV — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 21, 2024

