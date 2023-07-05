Atletico Madrid

€20m-rated Atletico Madrid striker in advanced negotiations with Italian giants, Saudi clubs also lurking

It has been a busy start to the summer for Atletico Madrid, who have already announced two signings, the latest of which being ex-Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Further arrivals are expected, although there will also be departures. One of those that could leave is Alvaro Morata, who has attracted interest from several clubs around the world over the last few weeks.

AC Milan appear to be in pole position, with Marca reporting that they are in advanced negotiations with Morata’s representatives. The Italian giants consider the Spanish international to be an ideal signing.

However, Al Ahli are also interested in signing Morata, as are Al-Ettifaq. As reported by Relevo’s Matteo Moretto, the latter have submitted a massive contract offer to the Atletico striker, worth a net €40m, as well as a €10m signing bonus.

Atletico Madrid are open to selling Morata, who only signed a new contract recently, this summer, and they have slapped a €20m asking price on his head. If that is matched, he could well be on his way out.

Posted by

Tags AC Milan Al Ahli Al-Ettifaq Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News