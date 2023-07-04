Atletico Madrid slap €20m price tag on Alvaro Morata as talks continue over possible return to Italy

Alvaro Morata only recently signed a new three-year contract at Atletico Madrid, keeping him at the club until 2026, but he could already be set to depart.

Morata has continually been linked with a move away over the last few months, with teams in Italy and Saudi Arabia having expressed their interest in signing him this summer.

Atletico are open to selling Morata, and they have slapped a €20m price tag on his head, according to Relevo. The same report states that AC Milan are very keen on signing the Spanish international, and they have been in direct contact with his agent over the past week.

Milan believe Morata is a perfect player for Stefan Pioli’s system, and following Sandro Tonali’s sale to Newcastle United, they do have funds available to spend.

If Atletico Madrid do sell Morata this summer, the funds will be immediately re-invested into finding a new striker for Diego Simeone’s squad. Whoever that would be, they would be competing with Memphis Depay and Angel Correa to play alongside Antoine Griezmann in attack.