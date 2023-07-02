Italian giants to rival Barcelona for signing of Spanish wonderkid

Despite having limited resources due to their poor financial situation, Barcelona are making big moves in the summer transfer window.

Ilkay Gundogan has already joined, while Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque are close to joining. On top of that, they are in pole position to sign Arda Guler, who has attracted significant interest from top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid.

Barcelona are also considering a move for Ivan Fresneda, who is available for €20m this summer following Real Valladolid’s relegation from LaLiga last season. The 18-year-old had a fine breakthrough campaign, and is expected to take the next step in his career.

Although Barcelona is Fresneda’s preferred option, it has been reported by Sport that AC Milan have initiated contacts with the teenager’s representatives over a possible move this summer.

Milan will have money to spend once Sandro Tonali’s move to Newcastle United goes through, and this could give them the edge over Barcelona. It remains to be seen where Fresneda ends up this summer.

Image via Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images