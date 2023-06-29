Deco has convinced Barcelona to sign Ivan Fresneda this summer – report

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new right back this summer, and one of the names that they have been linked with in recent weeks is Ivan Fresneda.

The 18-year-old, who had a fine individual campaign for Real Valladolid during the 2022-23 season, has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe, although several of them have since dropped out of the race.

Deco, Barcelona’s new Sporting Director, is a big fan of Fresneda, and according to Relevo, he has convinced the club to make the move for the teenager this summer. Fresneda is available for €20m, following La Pucela’s relegation from LaLiga last season.

Barcelona will be short on funds this summer due to their poor financial situation, but they are expected to have some to spend. Given that they could be spending less than €5m on Oriol Romeu as their replacement for Sergio Busquets, it would allow more funds to be out towards signing Fresneda. An opening offer could be made in the next few days.

Fresneda would be an excellent signing for Barcelona. Although he is unlikely to be a regular starter straight away, he is someone that can command the right back position for many years to come.