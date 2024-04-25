89 days and 12 different occasions: Xavi Hernandez and his Barcelona decision that did change

‘It’s irrevocable’, Xavi Hernandez told the press regarding his decision to leave the club this summer, one that he took after Barcelona’s 5-3 defeat to Villarreal in January. Just under three months later, Xavi Hernandez announced that he was walking back his decision.

It was not lost on many that at the start his press conferences following his decision, Xavi continued to use the phrase ‘a dia de hoy’ – ‘up until now’ – when talking about the decision and any possible change.

However in the last few weeks he has lost that adendum, and proceeded straight to ‘my decision will not change.’ Nevertheless, 89 days later, Xavi tried to explain that he felt a new energy, and the confidence of board, president, players and fans.

🚨 Xavi Hernández: "Everyone knows my feelings for this club. I've received a lot of confidence from the club, from the entire board and also my team, the players. This project isn't finished yet. We need to keep working hard, consolidate the project and this is the reason why I… pic.twitter.com/lTRIMEXDNN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

As noted by Diario AS, during his months of telling the press that this would not happen, in 12 different press conferences, Xavi manifested that his decision would not change.

Naturally Xavi will claim that the players are behind his decision, but it remains to be seen what the reaction will be from the players and fans – Monday night’s clash with Valencia at Montjuic is the first look at it. Already there are reports that at least some of the Barcelona squad feel they have not been having an honest conversation with Xavi.