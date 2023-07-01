Barcelona have secured agreement in principle to sign Arda Guler from Fenerbahce

Barcelona have moved into pole position in the race to sign Turkish teenage sensation Arda Guler, with Deco having met with the player, as well as Fenerbahce, in Istanbul earlier this week.

Several top clubs across Europe are in the race to sign Guler, including Real Madrid, but Barcelona are determined to win the race for one of the brightest young talents in world football. Their efforts have been boosted as Deco has reached an agreement in principle with Guler in order for Barcelona to sign him, according to Gerard Romero (via BarcaCentre).

🚨 Deco has managed to reach an agreement in principle for Güler. @gerardromero 🇹🇷 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 1, 2023

However, Barcelona are unlikely to be able to sign him this summer due to financial concerns, although they are putting plans in place for him to join in 2024. The club is currently working on the financials, before more meeting with Fenerbahce next week.

It would be brilliant signing for Barcelona if they can finalise an agreement for Guler. They are certainly closing in, and they will be hopeful of tying everything up over the next few weeks.