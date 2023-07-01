Spanish wonderkid identifies Barcelona as his preferred destination for summer move

Barcelona have already had a busy summer, having signed Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan. With moves having been agreed for Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, it looks like being a very good transfer window for the reigning LaLiga champions.

However, Barcelona are yet to address two areas of concern within Xavi Hernandez’s squad: pivot and right back. Oriol Romeu is the preferred target for the former, although an official approach has yet to be made.

Barcelona may also stay in Spain as they look for a new right back. Ivan Fresneda has been identified as a target, and the 18-year-old is prioritising a move to the Blaugrana this summer, according to MD.

Following Real Valladolid’s relegation from LaLiga last season, Fresneda is available for €20m this summer, although Barcelona are hoping to reduce this fee in order to be able to afford to sign the teenager.

Fresneda has been in demand over the last few months, with Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal having both been very interested, although they are since cooled their interest. It could mean that Barcelona are in pole position to make a move.