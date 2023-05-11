Jose Luis Mendilibar pleased with Sevilla’s performance despite late Juventus goal

Sevilla are in a good position to reach yet another Europa League final, but things could have been so much better for Los Nervionenses.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s first half strike looked like being the winner on the night, which would have secured a vital advantage in their semi-final tie with Juventus, but the hosts drew level in the 97th minute to ensure a stalemate in Turin.

Speaking post-match (via Marca), Jose Luis Mendilibar was pleased with his side’s overall performance, despite Juventus’ late goal.

“It’s a pity. It is what it is. The referee let the game continue and we were not able to defend the corner. We leave happy because we had a great game, and we were able to stop Juventus. We have to think about the whole game, not just the last second.”

Sevilla will fancy their chances of securing victory in next Thursday’s winner-takes-all second leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Buoyed by their home crowd, Mendilibar’s side will be aiming for more Europa League success.