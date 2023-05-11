Late Juventus equaliser denies first leg lead for Sevilla in Europa League semi-final tie

Sevilla were seconds away from taking a one-goal advantage into next Thursday’s second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against Juventus, but a late equaliser from the hosts has ensured that it is now finely poised.

Jose Luis Mendilibar named an experienced side for the match in Turin, and it appeared to pay off as Sevilla had several chances in the opening minutes. Lucas Ocampos had two, while Ivan Rakitic was denied by Wojciech Szczesny.

Fortunately for Sevilla, they found the breakthrough midway through the first half. A devastating counter-attack ended with Ocampos squaring for Youssef En-Nesyri, who finished beyond Szczesny.

The second half was a much calmer affair, as Sevilla managed the game extremely well to ensure that they did not give up their advantage. However, they did lose it with the final kick of the game, with Federico Gatti headed past Bono to level the scores.

FEDERICO GATTI COMES THROUGH FOR JUVENTUS AT THE DEATH. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/B7NaK9tRir — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 11, 2023

Sevilla will still head into next Thursday’s return leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in an excellent position to reach yet another Europa League final, although it will now be a winner-takes-all affair.