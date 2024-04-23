Sevilla breathe sigh of relief as 23-year-old’s release clause rises to €20m

Isaac Romero has been one of the revelations of Sevilla’s season, which has not been littered with high points up until this stage. The 23-year-old broke into the first team back in January with a brace against Getafe in the Copa del Rey, and he hasn’t looked back since.

In 15 appearances, Romero has amassed six goals and four assists – an impressive return. His latest strike was the winning goal against Mallorca on Monday night, a result that has moved up to 12th in the La Liga table, and only three points away from the top half.

Sevilla are delighted with Romero, and they intend to offer him a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season. Negotiations have been slow so far, but in the meantime, Marca have reported that his release clause has increased to €20m, which was triggered after his 15th appearance against Mallorca.

That gives Sevilla a bit of extra security ahead of the summer, should any clubs try to make a move for Romero. In the meantime, they will hope to kick-start talks with the striker’s representatives in the coming weeks.