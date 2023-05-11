WATCH: Sevilla strike first in Turin as Youssef En-Nesyri opens the scoring against Juventus

Sevilla are on their way to reaching another Europa League final, having taken the lead in the first leg of their semi-final tie with Juventus.

Jose Luis Mendilibar named a experienced side for the match in Turin, with the likes of Jesus Navas, Fernando and Ivan Rakitic all starting for Los Nervionenses.

They had chances to open the scoring, with Lucas Ocampos going close on two occasions, while Rakitic also had an effort saved by Wojciech Szczesny. Fortunately for Sevilla, their pressure has told, as they have now opened the scoring.

Youssef En-Nesyri has been in sensational form since Mendilibar took the reins at Sevilla in late-March, and he has added another goal to his tally, with Ocampos providing the assist.

Sevilla take the lead 💥 Youssef En-Nesyri finishes off a wonderful counter-attack ✨#UEL pic.twitter.com/yTbCymLl9c — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2023

It was a devastating counter-attack from Sevilla, and despite Ocampos’ cross being somewhat mishit, En-Nesyri was on hand to finish past Szczesny.

Sevilla will hope to maintain this lead for the remainder of the match in Turin, as they look to end their season with a seventh Europa League title.