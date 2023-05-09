Real Madrid-Manchester City finely poised after stalemate at the Santiago Bernabeu

It will be winner-takes-all at the Etihad Stadium next week, with Real Madrid and Manchester City having played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Man City were the stronger team in the first half, and created several opportunities. A combination of Thibaut Courtois and poor finishing meant that they were unable to score, and they were punished not long before half time.

Eduardo Camavinga set up Vinicius Junior, whose strike from the edge of the box flew past Ederson, giving Real Madrid the lead against the run of play.

They held that lead until half time, and second period started in opposite to the first, with Real Madrid having the better of the play.

However, Kevin De Bruyne was brilliantly denied by Courtois, but unfortunately for the hosts, the Manchester City man levels the scores after 68 minutes with a beautiful strike of his own from outside of the box.

De Bruyne’s goal ensured that the tie is finely poised going into next Wednesday’s second leg. Real Madrid will be disappointed to not take an advantage into that game, but they will still back themselves to reach the final.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images