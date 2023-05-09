WATCH: Kevin De Bruyne grabs a well-deserved equaliser for Manchester City against Real Madrid

Manchester City have been pounded all the door all evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, and after 68 minutes, they have finally found a way past Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid.

The Premier League champions have been the better side for much of the contest, and after Courtois made multiple saves in the opening exchanges, they fell behind courtesy of a stunning strike from Vinicius Junior.

Courtois produced more heroics in the second half, saving brilliantly from Kevin De Bruyne, but the latter has now beaten his international teammate to bring the scores back level in the Spanish capital.

Like Vinicius’ goal, it is a stunning strike from De Bruyne to bring Man City back onto level terms. Pep Guardiola’s side have been the better team, and they will feel that their goal is richly deserved.

The tie is now finely poised, and both sides will be looking to take a winner into next week’s second leg. Real Madrid will hope that they are the side to get it.