WATCH: Vinicius Junior’s stunning goal opens the scoring against Manchester City

Manchester City have dominated most of the opening 36 minutes, but it is Real Madrid that have struck first in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Premier League champions came out very strongly, and Thibaut Courtois was forced into some good saves to keep the game scoreless.

Carlo Ancelotti will have his keeper to thank for that, and he will also be delighted with Vinicius Junior, whose stunning goal has opened the scoring. The 22-year-old unleashed an unstoppable effort from the edge of the box that left countryman Ederson with no chance.

Vinícius Jr that is special 🤩 Real Madrid lead Man City at the Bernabéu!#UCL pic.twitter.com/IGZsfONGu1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 9, 2023

Real Madrid are the champions of Europe for a reason, and they have shown that so far against Manchester City. Despite being comfortable second best, they have taken their chance when Pep Guardiola’s side have been unable to.

The key for Real Madrid will now be to hold onto their lead ahead of next week’s second leg at the Etihad Stadium.