Barcelona close in on La Liga title with Real Betis win

Barcelona have taken another step closer to securing the La Liga title with a routine 4-0 win over Real Betis.

La Blaugrana remain 11 points ahead of El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, as the season enters its final phase and Xavi’s hosts keep up their unbeaten home league record with another three points at the Camp Nou.

Three first half goals did the damage for Barcelona, as Andreas Christensen headed home his first club goal.

Robert Lewandowski netted his first home goal since February and Raphinha made it 3-0 to the hosts before the break.

The final stages created history for Barcelona, as Ansu Fati’s strike was deflected home by Guido Rodriguez before Xavi gave a club debut to Lamine Yamal.

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Ansu Fati pic.twitter.com/jR8QpGAWaP — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) April 29, 2023

The 15 year-old becomes the youngest player in Barcelona history to feature in a league match, with the Catalan native tipped for a bright future.

A highly anticipated debut 🔵🔴 15-year-old Lamine Yamal comes on as a substitute for Barcelona and, in doing so, becomes their youngest ever player 🌟#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/RgSBpvXKxC — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

With six games remaining from tonight, Barcelona need just seven more points to confirm their first league title since 2019.

