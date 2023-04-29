(WATCH) Andreas Christensen heads Barcelona in front against Real Betis

Barcelona have secured a perfect start in their crucial La Liga home clash against Europe chasing Real Betis.

La Blaugrana are aiming to maintain their title lead over Real Madrid, following Los Blancos’ impressive 4-2 win over Almeria earlier today.

If Barcelona can secure a Camp Nou victory they will re-establish an 11-point lead over their El Clasico rivals in the title race.

Xavi’s hosts have enjoyed an ideal opening on their return to Catalonia with Andreas Christensen heading them 1-0 in front.

Andreas Christensen marks his first start at Barça since February with a goal! 👊 The Dane meets Raphinha's inviting cross and heads in for the opener ⚽🇩🇰#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/quaQT4yasW — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

Raphinha’s superb cross was not dealt with by the visitors defence and Christensen marked his return to the team with a first goal for Barcelona.

🔥 O passe do Raphinha é obra de arte. Gol de Andreas Christensen! pic.twitter.com/j2uLJNwZuO — Menina Culé | Vídeos (@MeninaCule_VD) April 29, 2023

Barcelona will be confident of easing on to another title confirming win, with Xavi unbeaten at home in league action this season.

With six games remaining from tonight, Barcelona could need just seven more points to confirm their first league title since 2019.

Images via Getty Images