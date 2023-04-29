Barcelona Real Betis

(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha put Barcelona 3-0 up against Real Betis

Barcelona have stormed into an impressive 3-0 half-time lead at home to Real Betis, with quickfire goals from Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

La Blaugrana are pushing to maintain their impressive title lead over Real Madrid, following Los Blancos’ ruthless 4-2 win over struggling Almeria earlier today.

Barcelona are now well placed to secure another Camp Nou victory, which will allow them to retake their 11-point lead over Real Madrid in the ongoing title race.

Andreas Christensen got the ball rolling for Barcelona, with his first club goal putting them 1-0 in front following Raphinha’s superb cross.

Lewandowski finally ended his frustrating run in front of goal, as the Polish international confidently steered home Jules Kounde’s low cross, before Raphinha grabbed an instant third goal for the home side.

Barcelona will be confident of easing on to another title confirming victory, with Xavi’s side unbeaten at home in league action this season.

With six games remaining from tonight, Barcelona need just seven more points to confirm their first league title since 2019.

