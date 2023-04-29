(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha put Barcelona 3-0 up against Real Betis

Barcelona have stormed into an impressive 3-0 half-time lead at home to Real Betis, with quickfire goals from Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

La Blaugrana are pushing to maintain their impressive title lead over Real Madrid, following Los Blancos’ ruthless 4-2 win over struggling Almeria earlier today.

Barcelona are now well placed to secure another Camp Nou victory, which will allow them to retake their 11-point lead over Real Madrid in the ongoing title race.

Andreas Christensen got the ball rolling for Barcelona, with his first club goal putting them 1-0 in front following Raphinha’s superb cross.

Andreas Christensen marks his first start at Barça since February with a goal! 👊 The Dane meets Raphinha's inviting cross and heads in for the opener ⚽🇩🇰#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/quaQT4yasW — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

🔥 O passe do Raphinha é obra de arte. Gol de Andreas Christensen! pic.twitter.com/j2uLJNwZuO — Menina Culé | Vídeos (@MeninaCule_VD) April 29, 2023

Lewandowski finally ended his frustrating run in front of goal, as the Polish international confidently steered home Jules Kounde’s low cross, before Raphinha grabbed an instant third goal for the home side.

Robert Lewandowski connects with a Jules Koundé cross to make it 2-0 ✌️🇵🇱#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/zG9eGbSMeh — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

Gol do Lewandowski! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G8dDin8IQF — Menina Culé | Vídeos (@MeninaCule_VD) April 29, 2023

Gol do Raphinha! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8UGJkeYfqj — Menina Culé | Vídeos (@MeninaCule_VD) April 29, 2023

Barcelona will be confident of easing on to another title confirming victory, with Xavi’s side unbeaten at home in league action this season.

With six games remaining from tonight, Barcelona need just seven more points to confirm their first league title since 2019.

