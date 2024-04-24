Paris Saint-Germain identify new Kylian Mbappe replacement after Barcelona suffer hopes of Lamine Yamal deal

Earlier this week, it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain had upped their interest in signing Barcelona’s 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal. Club bosses at the Ligue 1 giants view the teenager as an ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to join Real Madrid this summer.

Reports suggested that PSG would be willing to pay up to €200m to sign Lamine Yamal, but Barcelona have absolutely zero intention of letting their prized youngster leave. As such, they referred PSG to his release clause, which stands at a whopping €1bn.

That seems who have put PSG off, as they are now pursuing different targets. One of those is AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, as reported by journalist Pierre Chaperon reported on El Larguero (via Sport).

Barcelona will be relieved to have seen off PSG’s interest in Lamine Yamal, at least for the time being. They have very, very high hopes for him, which is backed up by the fact that he is already a key player, despite being so young.

Image via JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Image