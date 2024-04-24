Lamine Yamal-Paris Saint-Germain interest: Behind the scenes of nightmare prospect for Barcelona

Having already seen star forwards Neymar Junior and Lionel Messi depart for Paris Saint-Germain in recent years, the thought of losing the player that defines their hope for their future, Lamine Yamal, in the same fashion is a morbid prospect for Barcelona.

It was revealed in early March that figures at PSG are interested in Lamine Yamal, and on Tuesday it emerged that the French side are seriously considering a move for the 16-year-old to replace Kylian Mbappe as their crown jewel. Ultimately Barcelona still hold the cards as things stand: Lamine Yamal has a contract until 2026, with a €1b release clause.

Perhaps the trump card is that the teenager wants to remain at Barcelona, according to Toni Juanmarti of Sport. However Joan Fontes has revealed that his agent, Jorge Mendes, could utilise the interest from PSG to demand better terms from Barcelona. The Blaugrana have a pact with Lamine Yamal to extend his deal for a further three years when he turns 18, but legally he cannot sign a deal longer than three years until he is an adult.

It would be no surprise if that were the case, as Lamine Yamal’s stock continues to skyrocket. Not only has he become a de facto starter for Barcelona in big games, but he was also by a distance their best player against Real Madrid, and was the one bright spot against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg at Montjuic. Keeping Lamine Yamal surely has to be priority number one for Barcelona, but there are those that wonder about solving many of their financial concerns in one fell swoop.