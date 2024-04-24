Surprise name included in Barcelona’s five ‘untouchables’ for summer transfer market

It’s a list that seems to pop up every summer these days regarding Barcelona, as they once again enter a summer looking to make sales. The list of players for who the Blaugrana will not consider offers for, or ‘the untouchables’. This year that list is just five strong, and Barcelona will be open to sales for all other players.

As per Sport, this year that list incudes Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. All four make sense as young players with the potential to become the best on the planet in their position, and the ones that carry the hopes of Barcelona fans dreaming of a brighter future.

The fifth name is also just 19 years of age, but his ‘non-transferable’ tag comes as something of a surprise: Mikayil Faye. The Senegalese defender joined from Croatian second division side NK Kustosija for €1.5m last summer, and has impressed for Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic, but is yet to make his first-team debut.

🚨 Barcelona have warned PSG: Lamine Yamal is non-transferable. Barça have already completely closed the door for a departure of the winger. Lamine has a contract until 2026, but there is an agreement to extend it until 2030 when he turns 18. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

The plan with Faye is for him to be given a salary rise, and promoted to the first team this summer, with a view to becoming one of their key players in the coming years. A left-footed centre-back that would suggest that Cubarsi and Faye are seen as the central defensive pairing of the future.

Faye looked as if he was a prime candidate for a quick sale this summer, as a player they could turn a large profit on, and with plenty of interest. The fact that he is yet to debut with the senior side means they could do so without impacting the first team, but perhaps this only strengthens the idea that Ronald Araujo will be on his way out this summer.